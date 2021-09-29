Gauri Khan Shares Adorable Photo of Aryan, AbRam Playing on Tablet; Shah Rukh Khan Has Best Reaction

Film producer-interior designer Gauri Khan on Tuesday shared an adorable picture of her sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. In the photo, AbRam is sitting in Aryan’s lap as they play together on a tablet.

Sharing the photo, Gauri wrote, “Boys night out." Shah Rukh Khan was quick to drop a witty comment on the picture. He wrote, “Games are the new ‘bonding’ force… brothers who play together I guess stay together." Amrita Arora, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and Zoya Akhtar left heart emojis on the picture. While Farah Khan commented, “Beautiful boys… well done Gauri."

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan have three children- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Suhana is one of the industry’s most talked-about celebrity offspring. She hasn’t even entered Bollywood yet, but already has millions of fans on social media. She is currently in New York pursuing education.

Shah Rukh’s eldest son Aryan rarely posts anything on social media but he still enjoys a massive fan following online. He made news earlier this year, as pictures of his graduation ceremony from the University of Southern California (USC) went viral on social media. Aryan was awarded the degree of Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television production from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts. He graduated along with Friends fame Lisa Kudrow’s son, Julian.

Shah Rukh earlier shared in an interview with David Letterman that Aryan is more interested in working behind the scenes than acting in front of the camera. However, Suhana might be an actress once she finishes her studies. Meanwhile, SRK, who was last seen in Zero, will soon star in Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone.

