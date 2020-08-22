Gauri Khan Shares Cute Photos of AbRam with Parenting Tips, Farah Khan Doesn't Know What She Means

Gauri Khan has shared some new photos of her youngest child AbRam, alongwith a caption talking about how parents should let kids make their own timetable and not spend the the lockdown like a vacation.

"Let children prepare a timetable on their own and parents make the approval. Lockdown is definitely not a vacation...," Gauri wrote on Instagram. One of the three photos show AbRam drawing a picture with a keen interest, wearing a green T-shirt.

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan, who is a good friend of Shah Rukh Khan, was among the the first to comment on the photo. She said she didn't understand what Gauri was trying to say, but found AbRam's photos cute.

Besides ensuring that her kids stay active, the interior designer is also making the most of the lockdown herself. She recently shared a few pictures and videos of painting and designing new projects at home.

"Using my time in quarantine to work on my next projects. Creativity can be quite therapeutic. Here's some abstract art... Acrylic on canvas. #GauriKhanDesigns,” she had written.

AbRam's birthday was also celebrated during the lockdown, in May, with "his favourite book, his favourite song and his favourite person."

SRK and Gauri have also been doing their bit for people during the pandemic. In April they offered their four-storied personal office space to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to be utilised as quarantine facility for women, children and the elderly.