Gauri Khan Shares First Instagram Post Since Son Aryan Khan's Arrest; Shah Rukh Fans Welcome 'Queen'

Interior designer Gauri Khan has broken the social media hiatus to announce her new project. Gauri, who is married to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, announced a collaboration with ace designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock on Instagram in her first social media post since her son Aryan Khan’s arrest in drugs-on-cruise case in October.

Gauri and her team will be designing a new store for Falguni Shane Peacock in Hyderabad. Sharing a glimpse of their meetings and a look at Falguni and Shane’s new store, Gauri wrote, “A collaboration where design meets fashion for the new @falgunishanepeacockindia store in Hyderabad with the dream team @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock @tanaaz. New designs, new city, same team… so excited for the continuation of this alliance. Can’t wait to share more details!"

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans were excited to see Gauri’s post and flooded the video with a series of adorable comments. “Welcome back, queen," a fan wrote. Another one said, “I’m so happy you’re back. And today you shared a new post. I am very happy for your family. I hope you are always happy and healthy."

Both Gauri and Shah Rukh have been keeping a low profile and staying away from media glare ever since their son Aryan was arrested. While Shah Rukh had once made a public appearance during Aryan’s stay in jail when he had visited Arthur Road jail to meet his 24-year-old son, Gauri has completely avoided any kind of public outings. Aryan is currently out on bail.

Gauri’s post comes hours after Shah Rukh’s photo from an event went viral on social media. The actor made a virtual appearance at a recent event. He looked a little beefed-up in the latest appearance.

On the film front, Shah Rukh is reportedly set to resume the shoot for YRF’s Pathan after it was put on hold in October due to Aryan’s legal battle. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.