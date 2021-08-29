Gauri Khan Shares Glimpse of Get Together with Ekta Kapoor and Sussanne Khan, See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan had a fun time recently as she got together with Ekta Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, film producer Shabina Khan and Sussanne Khan. Sharing the pictures, Gauri wrote, “Catching up fun evening with @suzkr @neelamkotharisoni @shabskofficial our chief guest @ektarkapoor thanks for dropping in."

Sussanne also shared the pictures on her social media handle and termed Gauri as Gstar.

While her social media page Gauri Khan designs has many pictures of her work projects as an interior designer, Gauri also shares pictures of her friends and family. On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, she had shared a throwback family picture from the time when her older children, Aryan and Suhana, were just kids. Also seen in the picture was her mother and niece Alia Chhiba. Sharing it, she had written: “Memories, fights, gifts, candies, fun & games all the things we have shared. Raksha Bandhan a decade …Brothers & sisters."

Gauri shares three children with Shah Rukh Khan- Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. While her older children are all grown up and finishing college, she and SRK share parenting responsibilities when it comes to AbRam.

