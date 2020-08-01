Gauri Khan Shares Old Pic, Recalls Time When She was Son Aryan's Age and Married to Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most admired couples of B-town. The pair exchanged vows after a six-year courtship and has spent over 28 years of happy married life. They have two sons Aryan and AbRam and a daughter Suhana.

Remeincising old times, Gauri Khan took to Instagram stories and shared a picture of herself from the early years of her marriage to the actor. Sharing the pic, she mentioned how she was married at her older son Aryan’s age.

“When I was Aryans age and married.. !!!! this cap is out of control” she wrote over the picture, followed by a laughing emoji.

The photo was originally shared by an Instagram account by the name of "Team Gauri Khan." The post also features Shah Rukh Khan in the photo.

Meanwhile, Gauri Khan is utilising her quarantine time to work on her next project. Last month, she took to her verified Instagram account, and shared a string of pictures and videos to give an idea of what's keeping her occupied. "Using my time in quarantine to work on my next projects. Creativity can be quite therapeutic. Here's some abstract art... Acrylic on canvas. #gaurikhandesigns," she captioned.

Meanwhile, although SRK has stayed away from the silver screen since 2018's Zero, he has been linked to many projects, some being with directors Rajkumar Hirani, Raj & DK and Atlee. But, there has been no confirmation on his next movie till now.