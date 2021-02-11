Gauri Khan Shares Pic of 'Mike Tyson' AbRam Wearing Boxing Gloves, Shah Rukh Khan Reacts

Gauri Khan shared a cute picture of her youngest son AbRam wearing boxing gloves. In the caption to her sweet post, she dubbed him as Mike Tyson.

Reacting to the picture, SRK wrote, "Arre yaar!!! Where was I???"

Arre yaar!!! Where was I ??? https://t.co/DNcUWHhRtq— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 10, 2021

On the work front, SRK will be seen in YRF actioner Pathan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Recently, SRK was seen at the Kapoor residence where he had arrived to mourn the passing of Rajiv Kapoor.

Rajiv reportedly passed away after suffering a heart attack.