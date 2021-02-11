News18 Logo

News18» News»Movies»Gauri Khan Shares Pic of 'Mike Tyson' AbRam Wearing Boxing Gloves, Shah Rukh Khan Reacts
1-MIN READ

Gauri Khan Shares Pic of 'Mike Tyson' AbRam Wearing Boxing Gloves, Shah Rukh Khan Reacts

AbRam

AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son AbRam looks cute wearing boxing gloves.

Gauri Khan shared a cute picture of her youngest son AbRam wearing boxing gloves. In the caption to her sweet post, she dubbed him as Mike Tyson.

Reacting to the picture, SRK wrote, "Arre yaar!!! Where was I???"

On the work front, SRK will be seen in YRF actioner Pathan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand.

Recently, SRK was seen at the Kapoor residence where he had arrived to mourn the passing of Rajiv Kapoor.

Rajiv reportedly passed away after suffering a heart attack.


