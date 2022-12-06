Gauri Khan Sizzles in Sexy Plunging Dress, Trolled for 'Copying' Priyanka Chopra; Video Goes Viral

Gauri Khan made a sensational entry to designer Manish Malhotra’s birthday party on Monday night. Gauri, who is married to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, wore a sexy plunging dress to her close friend’s special occasion.

The interior designer looked stunning in an all-black cut-out ensemble by Australian designer Christopher Esber. Gauri’s polar orbit outfit was cut from a luxe rib, featuring handcrafted brass that strategically weaves through the center front, creating a symmetric torso cutout and plunge neckline.

While Gauri dazzled in the breathtaking outfit, a section of the internet was quick to point out that Priyanka Chopra opted for a similar outfit by the same designer recently, and trolled SRK’s wife for allegedly copying the Citadel star. One user wrote, “Priyanka did this so she does it." “Priyanka Chopra’s copy," another user said. A third user commented, “Why is she wearing a dress like Priyanka Chopra?" However, Gauri’s fans were all praise for her and called her “elegant".

Priyanka Chopra had opted for Christopher Esber when she stepped out in an all-white outfit for a brand promotion in Mumbai last month. She donned a Christopher Esber cutout crop top paired with matching wide-leg pants.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was recently present at the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, where Shah Rukh Khan received an award. Eagle-eyed fans also spotted glimpses of Priyanka clapping for Shah Rukh from her seat as he walked to the stage to receive his award.

Shah Rukh received an honorary award to ‘recognise his exceptional contribution to the film industry’. Shah Rukh and Priyanka have previously worked together in Don and Don 2.

