Gauri Khan Turns Head in Black Cutout Dress as She Posts Pics With Daughter Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor

Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor were in Dubai recently among others to attend an event. Shah Rukh Khan’s wife took to social media to share a couple of photos from the same. Gauri can be seen wearing a cutout black dress with a thigh-high slit. In the rest of the photos, the interior designer can be seen donning a different black dress in which she looked stunning as well. She posed with Suhana, Shanaya and entrepreneur Tanaaz Bhatia. The third photo saw Gauri posing solo for the camera and giving a full glimpse of her gorgeous dress.

Take a look:

Tanaaz, too, shared photos from the event which also featured supermodel Kendall Jenner. Take a look:

A couple of days back, Suhana and Shanaya’s pictures from the same event with Kendall went viral. While Shanaya flaunted an elegant bright red coloured dress, Suhana looked absolutely gorgeous in her light-pink outfit. As for Kendall, she rocked an olive-green dress and accessorised her look with black latex gloves. The fabulous trio smiled for the camera while standing beside each other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shanaya Kapoor was to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak, under Karan Johar’s banner. However, there has been no update about the film since the announcement. Meanwhile, Suhana Khan has recently wrapped up Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies that’ll star her alongside Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Aly Khan. The film will have a Netflix release.

