Gauri Khan Turns Heads With Ripped Jeans, Denim Jacket Look During Her Lunch Outing, See Pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife, designer Gauri Khan often dishes out major style goals. And today was no different. Gauri was earlier spotted stepping out for a lunch gathering with her friends. For the get-together, Gauri pulled off a denim jacket look with absolute panache.

Gauri kept it comfy and casual in an all-black ensemble consisting of a top and ripped jeans. She styled her attire with a blue denim jacket and tied her hair to a single pony. She posed with perfection as the paparazzi captured her.

Married to Shah Rukh Khan in 1991, Gauri has carved out a niche for herself as an interior designer as well as a film producer. She has designed several Bollywood homes and has recently re-designed Karan Johar’s plush Mumbai home.

Sharing a glimpse of her work, Gauri wrote on Instagram, “One of my most cherished projects… this one was dear to my heart because of all that it brought with it… and of course, it represents the OG in the world of glamour - @karanjohar.” Reacting to Gauri’s post, Karan commented, “My home is all YOU!! Couldn’t have asked for a more aesthetic force than you! The best you are Gauri! Love you! (red heart emoji)."

Meanwhile, her husband Shah Rukh has been making the headlines for his highly-anticipated next Pathaan. The actor reunites with Deepika Padukone while sharing the screen space for the first time with John Abraham. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to hit the big screen on January 25.

On the other hand, Gauri’s daughter Suhana Khan will soon be making her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’. The OTT film will also mark the debut of Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.

