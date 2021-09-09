Gauri Khan Tweets Mother's Dance Video On Her Birthday. Shah Rukh Comments

Film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan recently shared on Twitter a throwback video of her mom dancing on a hit number. In the post, Gauri wished her mom Savita Chhibber on her birthday.

In the shared clip, Gauri wrote: "There’s no one who can match your steps… Happy Birthday Mom". Savita Chhibber is seen dancing to the tunes of the “Daddy Cool" song. She is wearing a red traditional suit.

Meanwhile, praising his mother-in-law, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan retweeted the video. In his tweet, King Khan wrote: "Hmmm need to take dancing lessons from mom in law."

Speaking of Gauri’s work, she has previously designed spaces for high-profile people, including Mukesh Ambani, Ralph Lauren, and Roberto Cavalli, and Bollywood celebrities such as Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, and Sidharth Malhotra.

Shahrukh Khan, on the other hand, is currently busy shooting for director Atlee’s Next film in Pune. Among others, the film features South actors Nayanthara, Priyamani and Rana Daggubatti.

In Atlee’s new film, the actor will be seen playing a complex role. Nayanthara will play the female lead, while Rana Daggubati is likely to play a negative role in the film.

Meanwhile, IANS reported that SRK and Deepika will be shooting a song for Siddharth Anand’s movie ‘Pathan’ in Spain. According to The Times of India report, no Bollywood movie has ever shot a song sequence in these areas of Spain. Anand wants to shoot visually grand scenes for the song that as soon as it releases it becomes an instant hit. The movie also features actor John Abraham in a pivotal role.

