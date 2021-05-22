Gauri Khan Wishes Daughter Suhana Khan on 21st Birthday: You are Loved Today, Tomorrow and Always

Suhana Khan, the only daughter of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, turned 21 today. The starlet received a wish from her mother at midnight on Instagram. The interior designer shared a glamorous photo of her daughter posing with an Louis Vuitton bag, wearing a polka dotted dress. “Happy birthday…. you are loved today, tomorrow and always," the star wife wrote, while her daughter responded with, “I love you."

Friends of Gauri also wished Suhana in the comments. Seema Khan wrote, “Happy birthday Su," while Neelam Kothari Soni commented, “Happiest birthday darling Suhana." Bhavana Pandey, whose daughter Ananya is close friends with Suhana, dropped heart emojis.

After spending a major part of 2020 in Mumbai, due to the coronavirus lockdown, Suhana went back to college in New York. She has been sharing glimpses of her life there with friends on social media. The aspiring actress is quite the influencer, who keeps setting fashion goals with her photos and outfits on Instagram.

Suhana’s older brother Aryan has graduated from the University of Southern California (USC). Recently, a leaked picture of Aryan from his graduation ceremony from the university started doing the rounds of the Internet. Aryan was awarded the degree of Bachelor of Fine Arts, Cinematic Arts, Film and Television production from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts.

