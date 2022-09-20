Gauri Khan: You Have to Be Glam When You Are With Karan Johar, Otherwise, He Won’t Take You on His Show

The upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan will be graced by Gauri Khan along with her friends Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. The teaser which dropped recently gave a glimpse of the fun and drama the episode has in store. Shah Rukh Khan, too, makes a cameo but only on phone. Now, in a recent interview, SRK’s wife revealed that Karan Johar did not invite her to his show all these years.

“I think he’s never asked me. In these 18 years, he’s asked me once and maybe he didn’t ask me. I don’t even remember it’s been so many years. And of course, he’s a friend and it was even more fun because I am coming with Maheep and Bhavana. I knew it’s going to be a lot of gupshup, chat and fun,” she told Bollywood Hungama.

She continued, “I was looking forward to getting ready. You have to be glam when you are with Karan, otherwise, he won’t take you on his show. It was fun getting ready, sitting there with your friends and chatting. I really enjoyed myself.”

Meanwhile, the promo of the upcoming episode began with Karan asking Gauri about the dating advice she gives to Suhana Khan, her daughter. To this, Gauri jokingly replies, “Never date two boys at the same time.”

KJo then asks Maheep which actor she would like to do a film with and she says she would look great with Hrithik Roshan. He also asks Bhavana which celebrity she thinks she should get a free pass with.

Karan later asks Gauri if her love story with SRK had to be given a film title, what would it be. Gauri answers ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ and Karan agrees and says that they had a turbulent love story. Gauri also calls SRK during the ‘Hey Karan, it’s me round’.

Koffee With Karan Season 7 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

