Gauri Khan's Strict Instructions to Mannat Staff: No Sweets in Kitchen Until Aryan's Release

The mood at Mannat is gloomy ever since Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Earlier, it was reported that Gauri had kept a ‘mannat’ during the auspicious occasion of Navaratri and was constantly praying for her son’s return after being granted bail by court. Now, it has come to light that Gauri has strictly instructed the staff at Mannat to not cook anything sweet in the kitchen till Aryan is released.

An India Today report says, despite the festivities outside, Shah Rukh and Gauri have clearly been in no mood to celebrate. Gauri has also issued a diktat to her staff that no sweets will be cooked in the kitchen until Aryan is released. An insider added that there was an incident where she found that the staff was cooking kheer on one of the lunch menus. Gauri immediately put a stop to it and instructed the staff that there will be no sweets cooked in the Mannat kitchen until her son Aryan is out.

The insider revealed, “Like any mother, Gauri too is extremely disturbed and upset with Aryan’s arrest. From her end, she’s doing all that she can, getting help from her friends and well-wishers. In all the calls made to her, her message has been the same — ‘Please pray for my son’. Even though she’s not highly religious, Gauri has taken to praying day-in and day-out to seek help from the divine for Aryan’s release.”

News18, meanwhile, had reported how Shah Rukh had delayed the shooting of his anticipated movies Pathan and Atlee’s next until this case is ironed out.

