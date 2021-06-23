Gauri Khan Shares Throwback Pic With Shah Rukh Khan, Fans Call Them 'King and Queen'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are two very strong individuals and together they give some major power couple goals. SRK leaves no chance to shower praises on his wife. Previously, at several interviews, he has expressed how his wife supported him through thick and thin.

Recently, Gauri, who is an interior designer, shared a throwback picture with Shah Rukh at an event. The photo featured them sitting next to each other, while SRK was gazing at his wife, she looked at something else. Along with her celebrity friends Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey, fans showered their love on the adorable couple. Fans referred to the couple as the king and queen of Bollywood. While one of them called the duo 'the royal couple of Bollywood.' Another wrote that SRK and Gauri are setting some great couple goals.

Recently, both Shah Rukh and Gauri made an appearance in the final episode of the Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The show talked about the personal and professional lives of their dear friends, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Bhavana Pandey.

Last year, through an Instagram post Gauri had hinted that she might be a part of the second season of the Netflix series.

On the work front, SRK will make his big-screen comeback with Siddharth Anand’s Pathan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Shah Rukh and Gauri were childhood sweethearts and the two got married on October 25, 1991. The couple is parents to three children - Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam.

