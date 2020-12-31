Gauri Shares Pic with Shah Rukh Khan to Wish Fans Happy New Year

Gauri Khan took to social media to wish fans happy new year with a picture with her husband Shah Rukh Khan. In the adorable snap, Gauri wears a white dress while SRK compliments her in a grey coloured casual T-shirt and blue denims. The lovely couple's snap will get you in mood for New Year's eve.

She captioned the image, "FINALLY...2021 💝 . Happy new year (sic)."

Many like Manish Malhotra, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor and Tanaaz Bhatia reacted to Gauris post with loving comments.

Earlier this year, Gauri and Shah Rukh also opened their place in New Delhi for a once in a lifetime stay on leading travel platform Airbnb. Located in the leafy neighbourhood of Panchsheel Park in South Delhi, the Khan residence is exquisitely designed in Gauri's warm inimitable style. Gauri, a celebrated interior designer has redesigned her home marked by bold hues, an abundance of natural light from many windows and an impressive art collection. Richly textured walls, colourful tapestries, and glittering chandeliers cast an inviting glow. Floor-to-ceiling French doors open to an expansive garden filled with flowers of many hues.

Earlier this year, Gauri also launched her book My Life in Design. Both Gauri and Shah Rukh have been donating to the cause of fighting coronavirus all throughout the year. From providing PPE kits to refurbishing their office space into a quarantine facility, they have been doing their bit in fighting Covid-19 with the government.

(With IANS inputs)