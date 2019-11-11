Take the pledge to vote

Gauri Shinde Explains the Idea Behind Same Sex Love Ad Featuring Karan Johar

Gauri Shinde, who recently directed Karan Johar's soup ad that talked about same-sex love, said that her aim was to portray the subject in a heartwarming way.

News18.com

Updated:November 11, 2019, 6:31 PM IST
Recently, there was a new commercial starring Karan Johar, which portrayed same-sex love, aired on television. The commercial was not only heartwarming but was also one of the first nods to the filmmaker's sexuality. The TVC shows an attractive man knocking on Johar's door at 3 am asking him for soup. Karan Johar's effortless screen-presence also became the talk of the town.

Gauri Shinde, who directed the ad, opened up about it in an interview with Mid-day, "We wanted it to be light-hearted, which is not a mockery of something that has had a stigma attached to it for so long. We wanted to portray the same-sex love story or coming out of the closet in the most natural yet heartwarming way. We think it is an out-of-the-box idea in the advertising space."

On being asked about how it was like to direct Karan Johar, she said, "It was a delight directing Karan. The way he expresses himself on camera is genuine and instinctive. I asked him to be himself, and that's his best form."

Karan Johar had recently shared the ad on social media, with a quirky caption that read, "Would you like to see to see me in a soup?! For a change and not quite literally though :) Unwanted guest at 3 am!!"

Gauri Shinde had last directed the 2016 film Dear Zindagi starring Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan. Karan Johar, on the other hand, will be next directing his multi-starrer Takht with Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jahnvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar. The film will go on floors soon.

