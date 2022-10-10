Gauri Shinde Remembers Srivedi, Announces Auction of Her Sarees as English Vinglish Completes 10 Years

In 2012, the late actor Sridevi marked her return to Bollywood with writer and director Gauri Shinde’s English Vinglish. The slice-of-life film saw the iconic star play Shashi Godbole, a homemaker who doesn’t get respect from her family members because of her poor English speaking skills. It won her wide critical acclaim and remains one of her most memorable performances.

To celebrate the ten-year anniversary of the Sridevi starrer, Gauri Shinde along with the cast and crew of the film – actors Navika Kotia, Rajeev Ravindranathan and Shivansh Kotia, lyricist Swanand Kirkire, cinematographer Laxman Utekar, and lyricist-screenwriter Kausar Munir – held a panel discussion today in Mumbai. Others who graced the event were the producer of the film R Balki, Sridevi’s husband and producer Boney Kapoor, her daughter and upcoming actor Khushi Kapoor, and actors Shreya Dhanwanthary and Saiyami Kher. The film was also screened during the event.

Reminiscing her memories of helming the film, Gauri said, “Making English Vinglish was one of the best things that happened to me. To have the opportunity to work with Sridevi, who at the time was on a sabbatical, was a miracle in itself. Her presence was the most prominent even beyond the camera’s lens.”

Remembering Sridevi, she added, “Not having her here today is still the most saddening thing. But being here with the rest of the cast and crew, talking about our memories of her and the movie felt great.”

What also caught the attention of the audience apart from Sridevi’s portrayal of a vulnerable and loving woman in English Vinglish was her six-yard drapes. So, at the end of the panel discussion, it was announced that her sarees will be auctioned and the proceeds will go towards young women’s education. Talking about it, Gauri shared, “I had always wished to have a fashion show where Sridevi walks the ramp wearing her sarees. She would have wanted the same. Sadly, that is not possible anymore, so this auction is important and very special to me.”

Last week, Gauri, in an interaction with Hindustan Times, revealed that she faced a lot of hurdles before getting the film made. “My decision to make my film with a female lead was met with a lot of resistance, no doubt. It was about a middle-aged woman wearing a saree. These were odds nobody would want to dive into. There was no violence, no sex, nothing that would set the ball rolling easily for someone. We went through hell,” she recalled.

