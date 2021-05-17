Gautam Gulati Accidently Hit Salman Khan While Shooting a Fight Scene for Radhe

Actor Gautam Gulati, who is seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai as henchman Girgit, shared that he accidently hit Salman Khan while shooting a fight scene. In a recent interview, Gautam said that he was nervous about shooting a fight scene with Salman.

In an interview with YouTube channel Viral Bollywood, Gautam said, “Halka sa ho gaya tha ek baar (I hit him accidentally once). I was very nervous about the fight scene, honestly. I had to learn some things. As a hero, I know what I have to do; how to fight, how to attack with style. But this time I was playing a villain, so had to learn how to take punches."

He added that “So once, sir got hit slightly." However, he said that Salman told him to not worry after he apologized to him.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is Salman’s third collaboration with director Prabhudeva. It also stars Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

