Gautam Gulati Joins Radhe, Says Blessed to Work with Salman Khan

The former 'Bigg Boss' winner, who has previously featured in films like 'Azhar' and 'Behen Hogi Teri', said it is too early to talk about his role but is blessed to be guided by Salman Khan.

PTI

Updated:November 24, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
Actor Gautam Gulati has joined "Radhe", featuring Salman Khan, and says he is "fortunate" to work with the superstar in the forthcoming film.

The former Bigg Boss winner, who has previously featured in films like "Azhar" and "Behen Hogi Teri", said it is too early to talk about his role but is blessed to be guided by Salman, who also hosts the reality TV show.

"I am fortunate and blessed that I am a part of his film and the great thing is he is concerned about my work and guiding me. I am just shocked with happiness and joy because I never expected this coming my way," Gautam said in a statement on Sunday.

Salman will be essaying the title role in the film, which reunites him with director Prabhudheva, post the soon-to-be-released "Dabangg 3". "Radhe" will also feature his frequent collaborator Randeep Hooda as well as "Bharat" co-stars Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani.

"Radhe" will be produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt Limited, under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is scheduled to be released on Eid 2020.

Disha Patani and Siblings Pout as They Celebrate Khushboo's Birthday

