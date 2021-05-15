Gautam Gulati on Transforming Into Girgit for Radhe: 'Tattoo and Haircut was Decided by Salman Khan'

There are characters that come to you once in a lifetime, and Girgit from Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is just that for Gautam Gulati. The actor plays one of the two sidekicks of Rana, played by Randeep Hooda. All of Gautam’s favorite characters till date have been the ones with negative shades. Therefore, when the role of Girgit came his way, he added nuances, such as the smile, in order to enhance the menacing nature of the character further. The Gautam to Girgit transformation was tough, physically time consuming and even mentally draining.

Talking about prepping for the role, Gautam says, “I watched several shows on OTT platforms to just gauge and see on how to nail the negative character shades right from the look to the expressions. And then I added my own shades to Girgit along with Salman Sir’s conviction and that is how the character was brought to life. The tattoo and haircut was also conceptualised and decided by Salman sir, and I am glad we followed it to the T. The action scenes did require a lot of training, sometimes from morning to night and it has surely paid off."

Gautam is known for his comical roles in TV shows Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani and Diya Aur Baati Hum. In 2014, he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 8 and emerged as the winner.

