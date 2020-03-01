Gautam Gulati Slams Shehnaaz Gill For Disrespecting Contestants on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently in yet another reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, was blasted by actor Gautam Gulati.

Gautam, who is currently hosting the show, was seen rebuking all the contestants, and even Shehnaaz. A promo shows him in a conversation with the Punjabi actress, trying to convey to her that maybe boys were not presenting themselves up to her expectations because even she might be wrong at some points. Shehnaaz then tries to defend her self and says that it was her show and the boys should come up to her, Gautam stopped her and called it her misconception.

Clearly Guatam was in no mood to sugarcoat and called a spade a spade in front of Shehnaaz. He then also asked if any contestant would want to reject Shehnaaz right away, on which contestant Mayank Agnihotri raised his hand and complained that she does not make an effort to initiate conversation.

On this, Shehnaaz said that it was just his way to create controversy. Incidentally, Gautam has also been one of Shehnaaz's crushes. She had received a surprise when he had come to visit her during Bigg Boss 13.

