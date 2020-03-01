English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Gautam Gulati Slams Shehnaaz Gill For Disrespecting Contestants on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Gautam Gulati Slams Shehnaaz Gill For Disrespecting Contestants on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

Shehnaaz Gill, who had expressed her love and admiration for Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati, got an earful from him on the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 1, 2020, 4:43 PM IST
Share this:

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently in yet another reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, was blasted by actor Gautam Gulati.

Gautam, who is currently hosting the show, was seen rebuking all the contestants, and even Shehnaaz. A promo shows him in a conversation with the Punjabi actress, trying to convey to her that maybe boys were not presenting themselves up to her expectations because even she might be wrong at some points. Shehnaaz then tries to defend her self and says that it was her show and the boys should come up to her, Gautam stopped her and called it her misconception.

Clearly Guatam was in no mood to sugarcoat and called a spade a spade in front of Shehnaaz. He then also asked if any contestant would want to reject Shehnaaz right away, on which contestant Mayank Agnihotri raised his hand and complained that she does not make an effort to initiate conversation.

On this, Shehnaaz said that it was just his way to create controversy. Incidentally, Gautam has also been one of Shehnaaz's crushes. She had received a surprise when he had come to visit her during Bigg Boss 13.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story