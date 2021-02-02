Gautam Hegde Criticises 'Biased Host' Salman Khan for Defending Rakhi Sawant's 'Harassment' of Abhinav Shukla

Last weekend’s episode of Bigg Boss has got many fans and fellow contestants miffed with host Salman Khan’s take on the Abhinav Shukla and Rakhi Sawant controversy. Most recently, it is writer Gautam Hegde who expressed his disagreement with the actor over defending Rakhi.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Gautam described recent Weekend ka Vaar as one of the worst episodes in Bigg Boss history. The writer said that he could not fathom how Salman chose to shrug off a serious case of harassment against Abhinav and gaslit him instead. Gautam expressed his clear disappointment and said that instead of questioning Rakhi for her inappropriate action on national television by pulling the strings of Abhinav’s shorts, Salman is blaming the latter for seeking attention and worse trying to convince him that he was visible to the audience because of these antics.

Gautam appreciated Abhinav and called him a perfectly behaved gentleman. The former journalist agreed that the 38-year-old actor and model came across as ‘boring’ and did not provide much content on the show initially. He was also mocked for piggybacking on his wife’s fame to the show, however, in Gautam’s opinion, Abhinav kept his head held high and kept going. Calling him the right contestant for the wrong show, the writer said that he gradually learned to survive in the show.

However, since the arrival of Rakhi, Gautam said that viewers got to see an awkward yet humorous side of Abhinav. But there were certain incidents where Rakhi seemed to have crossed the line. One where the 42-year-old declared that she wanted to slit her wrist because she likes Abhinav, in another incident Rakhi told fellow housemate Sonali Phogat that she wanted to share Abhinav with his wife Rubina.

In another outrageous incident, Rakhi appeared with Abhinav’s name scribbled on all parts of her body, and the final straw was when she pulled the strings of his shorts last week. Even after all these series of incidents, Salman defended Rakhi by saying that it was all in good humor. Gautam presented the gravity of the situation by reversing the roles in an analogy and wrote, “If a man were to write a girl’s name just above his underwear line claiming his love for her and trying to pull her bra strap, would that be called harmless entertainment?”

Abhinav has also received massive support from netizens who believe that he is a true gentleman.