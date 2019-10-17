Gautam Kumar Jha Becomes Third Crorepati on KBC, Quits at Rs 7 Crore Question

Amitabh Bachchan’s popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, running in it’s eleventh season, welcomed it’s third crorepati on Wednesday night’s episode. Gautam Kumar Jha works in the Indian Railways as a senior section engineer and took home 1 crore.

His 15th question for RS 1 crore was, "Aboard which made-in-India ship did Francis Scott Key write the poem 'Defence of Fort M'Henry' that became the US national anthem?" To this, Gautam rightfully answered ‘HMS Minden’ and made history for himself. He later explained to Amitabh Bachchan on how he knew the answer and shared, “I always read about general knowledge and I believed that if you read more than your syllabus during college or school days, you will retain a lot, which will help you at times like this.”

His thought of the day was appreciated the by host Big B, who was visibly impressed by the contestant's knowledge and style of playing the game.

However, he was unable to answer his 16th question that would have won him Rs 7 crore. The question was, What was the name of all the three soccer clubs set up with the help of Mahatma Gandhi in the early 20th century at Durban, Pretoria and Johannesburg? The options were – Truth Seekers, Non – Violents, Passive Resisters, Non co-operators. Unfortunately, Gautam didn’t know the answer nor was confident of any guess, and decided the quit the game.

Through out the game, Gautam was seen as at ease on answering the questions all 15 questions which made him the third crorepati of this seasons after Sanoj Raj and Babita Tade.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.