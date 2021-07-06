CHANGE LANGUAGE
Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy to Unite on Screen for First Time Post Marriage
Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy to Unite on Screen for First Time Post Marriage

Actors Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy will be seen together on screen for the first time after their marriage, for an upcoming music video shot in Kashmir.

Celebrity couples Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy, who got married in 2018, will be seen together on screen for the first time after their marriage, for an upcoming music video shot in the picturesque Kashmir. While further details are under wraps, the actors have shot the video in a remote location in Srinagar.

Talking of the video, the Saraswatichandra actor said, “It’s very exciting to work with Pankhuri on this track. Our admirers have been eagerly waiting for us to do something together and this song is the perfect opportunity to surprise them.”

Pankhuri adds, “It feels blissful to be shooting with Gautam for the first time after marriage and that too amidst the beauty of Kashmir. We are having the best time and hope that reflects onscreen and that people love the song”

The song has already been shot for and is slated to release soon. On the work front, Gautam will soon be seen as Major Samar in the much-awaited action film, State of Siege: Temple Attack. The film is slated to release on 9 July on Zee5.

first published:July 06, 2021, 15:32 IST