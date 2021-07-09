Gautam Rode on Playing an Army Officer in State of Siege Temple Attack: It Was an Honour

Actor Gautam Rode, who is popularly known for his role in the television show Saraswatichandra, is all set to make his OTT debut with director Ken Ghosh’s State of Seige: Temple Attack. The actor, who will be donning the character of an army man for the first time, gives an insight into his character and what made him choose it.

Talking of his experience of getting in the skin of his character, he informs, “I am basically from Army Public School, and all my friends are army men. I have been around a lot of army personnel so that is one of the reasons. Secondly, it is an honour to play an army man. The kind of character that was offered to me had a lot of layering to it. The character was very intense and had an emotional touch to it. So any actor would definitely love to grab a role like this".

After a successful career on the small screen and a couple of flicks in Bollywood, Gautam now wants to focus all his attention on the digital platform, which he thinks is the hub of good content. “The kind of stuff that is being made on OTT is really great, so would love to explore OTT. That is why I am focusing on OTT. The main reason for picking it up was definitely a digital platform because I want to start my journey with characters like these."

On being asked whether his new venture makes him nervous, he replied, “It has been ages I have been in this industry. I am not nervous; I am just happy and excited that I am doing something different."

The film, which drops on ZEE5 today, is based on the actual events of the 2002 attacks on the Akshardham temple. It also stars Akshaye Khanna, Vivek Dahiya and Manjari Fadnnis, among others. Talking of his co-stars, he added, “I didn’t get to interact much with Akshaye, to be honest, but it was fine working with him. I had a great time with Vivek."

Meanwhile, the actor has also been busy shooting for a music video with his wife and actress Pankhuri Awasthy. This video will see the couple unite for the first time on-screen post their marriage. “I love Kashmir. It was special because I went with my wife and we were doing a music video together. We were shooting a romantic song in Srinagar around Dal Lake. It was an amazing experience," he concluded.

