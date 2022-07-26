Gautami Deshpande Looks Stunning In Navy Blue Saree; Her Sibling Reacts

Gautami Deshpande is a noted face in the Marathi cine Industry. She is a true diva. From her acting to her fashion statement, she is always on point. Recently, the actress got a photoshoot done in a beautiful saree, and it has set the internet on fire. In the photo Gautami is seen in a Navy Blue Sequins work saree, adorned with self-coloured sequin work. Crafted on georgette fabric, the saree looks stunning.

The actress paired it with a georgette blouse. The outfit is coming from the shelves of Asmiabha. The actress has opted for minimal makeup and kept her wavy traces open. For jewellery, she chose a statement earring and a ring which added extra glam to her look. Sharing the photo Gautami wrote, “Smile and six yards of authenticity can’t be replaced!” After seeing this picture, from celebs to fans, everyone commented on the photo. But the first one was none other than her sibling Mrunmayee. She wrote “Uffff”, immediately Gautami replied and shared two kissing emojis. One of her fans said “Stunning”. Overall the post received a lot of appreciation and garnered more than 17 k likes on Instagram.

Earlier this month, the actress surprised her fans with some more pictures. In the photos, Gautami was seen in a white sweatshirt, which she paired with blue denim shorts. She completed her look with a pair of sports shoes. Sharing the photo Gautami wrote, “Somewhere in heaven just roaming around.” The photos were loved by all and they received more than 18 k likes.

On the professional front, Gautami is an actress plus singer. She got her breakthrough after appearing in the TV Show Sai in Majha Hoshil Na. The story revolves around Sai, Aditya, and his Maternal uncles. In the series, Gautami was paired opposite Virajas Kulkarni, who played the role of her husband.

The serial also featured veteran actors like Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Achuyut Potdar, and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Vidyadhar Joshi. Later, she also appeared in other TV Shows like Chala Hawa Yeu Dya, Kitchen Kallakar, and many more.

