Gautami Tadimalla Receives Honorary Doctorate From The Asia Metropolitan University

Actress Gautami Tadimalla has enjoyed unparalleled stardom in the South film industry. She has received laurels for her acting skills in movies like Nee Pathi Naan Pathi and Papanasam. Gautami added another milestone to her life recently, as she received an honorary doctorate from the Asia Metropolitan University, Malaysia. The Naqab actress received an honorary doctorate in Wellness and Community Service. Gautami shared pictures of the event on Instagram and wrote that she feels honoured to receive this award.

She further wrote that this award is an inspiration to continue her work and aim even higher. The Iniyavale actress also conveyed her heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported her throughout this journey. She also lauded Asia Metropolitan University, its chairman, board and faculty for their exemplary work in the education sector. The Sasanam actress ended this post by writing that Asia Metropolitan University is shaping the lives of many people. Alongside the post, Gautami shared some pictures from the event as well.

Fans and colleagues congratulated the yesteryear actress on this occasion. AgilamNee Women NGO’s president Pon Kogilam and makeup artist Kavitha conveyed their best wishes to her. One of the users wrote that she deserved this award.

At this moment, she also gave a speech on campus. One of the students shared a glimpse of this speech in the Instagram story section. The student appreciated the noble gesture made by the teacher and wrote that she got to learn many new things from her.

Apart from this, Gautami also received the limelight for her show Manidhi Vaa with Gautami season 2 on Cineulagam’s Youtube channel. This show narrates the stories of women achievers, chosen from different departments of the Tamil Film Industry. She recently interviewed Vaikom Vijayalakshmi. who narrated the difficulties she faced in her career and personal life. Vijayalakshmi narrated how her husband Anoop, a mimicry artist, would pursue her to discontinue her singing career. Vijayalakshmi recalled that the marriage took a severe toll on her mental health and she had to separate from Anoop.

