Gautham Karthik Marries Manjima Mohan: First Pics From Their Fairytale Wedding Go Viral

Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan shared their first photos from their dreamy wedding ceremony on Monday, November 28. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their close friends and family in Chennai. Manjima and Gautham appear smitten with each other as they smile for the cameras. One can also notice the beautiful decor in the background.

For the special day, Manjima donned an ivory South Indian saree along with a similar-coloured blouse. She completed the look with traditional heavy gold jewellery which consisted of a chain, bangles, ring, earrings, and maang tikka. For her glam look, she opted for heavy eye makeup and kept the rest rather minimal. Gautham, on the other hand, sported a South Indian white lungi with a golden border and a crisp white shirt. He accessorized his outfit with a chain and completed his look with a simple hairdo and a well-defined beard. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Now and forever”.

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manjima Mohan (@manjimamohan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manjima Mohan (@manjimamohan)

According to a report in the Times of India, there were several celebrities from the film industry who attended the wedding and wished the happy couple well. Director Mani Ratnam, Gautham Menon, and actors RK Suresh, Vikram Prabhu, Sivakumar, Ashok Selvan, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Aadhi and Nikki Galrani were among those who attended the wedding.

Gautham Karthik and Manjma Mohan made their relationship on Instagram on October 31. According to Hindustan Times, a few days back during a media interaction the actors stated that they have been in a relationship for about two years and plan to marry soon with their parent’s wishes and permission. Manjima and Gautham previously collaborated in Muthaiah’s 2019 Tamil film Devarattam. Gautham Karthik revealed that they did not fall in love while filming. But it happened a year later.

Gautham said, “After working together in Devarattam, we became good friends. She was always there to lift me up whenever I felt low”. The actor further stated, “After a year, I proposed to her and she took a couple of days to accept my proposal”. He continued by saying that Manjima changed him from a boy to a man. “My dad used to say that when you find the right person, they make you a man, and that’s Manjima for me.” Manjima also stated that she has no plans to stop acting after getting married.

Read all the Latest Movies News here