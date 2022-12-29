Gautham Menon Confirms He Is Part of Vijay-Starrer Thalapathy 67

In a roundtable conference, filmmaker-actor Gautham Vasudev Menon confirmed that he is going to be part of a Vijay-starrer Varisu. Earlier, the duo was supposed to collaborate for the film Yohan: Adhyayam Ondru. But the movie never materialised. Now, Gautham confirmed that he will be sharing the screen with Vijay in the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial Thalapathy 67. The official announcement of the film’s release date is yet to be confirmed.

During the recent Tamil Cinema Roundtable Conference, organised by a media channel, Gautham pointed at Lokesh and said, “I am in his film. I saw him now and since he gave me his nod to divulge this, I’m confirming it here now”. Thalapathy 67 is an upcoming action entertainer film written and directed by Lokesh. Besides Gautham, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sukumaran, Trisha, Arjun Sarja and Mansoor Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

Thalapathy 67 marks the second collaboration between Vijay and Gautham. Previously, the duo joined hands for the 2021 Tamil film Master.

Gautham has a few other films in the pipeline. He will be seen in films such as Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha, Dhruva Natchathiram, Michael, Anuragam, 13, and in the sequel of his gangster film Vendhu Thaninthathu Kaadu.

Vijay is prepping for his upcoming film Varisu, which will hit the theatres on January 12, 2023. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the movie stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady of the film.

