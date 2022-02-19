Gautham Menon To Make A Romantic Film With Tamil Comedy Icon Vadivelu

Director Gautham Menon, who is known for his romantic movies, has confirmed that he is making a film with actor and comedy icon Vadivelu. In an interview with Netflix India on Valentine’s Day, Gautham talked about how will he present Vadivelu in his film. He also revealed that it will be a romantic subject with a humorous touch.

Gautham Menon expressed confidence that Vadivelu can play any role and is able to sweep anyone off their feet with his style. “I am making a film with Vadivelu actually,” Gautham said while responding to a question on if he can he present Vadivelu as a romantic hero.

Watch the interview here:

The director said that he is in discussion with Vadivelu for a film. Commenting on the details of the movie, he said, “It will be a different way of talking and it will be very humorous. And I think he can really sweep someone off their feet.”

Currently, Vadivelu is shooting for his comeback film Naai Sekhar Returns. The film directed by Suraaj will also feature Shivani Narayanan, Sivaangi, and Redin Kingsley in prominent roles. The movie is a spin-off on the comedy character Vadivelu had played in the 2006 crime drama Thalai Nagaram. He was last seen in the Tamil film Mersal released in 2017.

Gautham Menon is now busy with the post-production work of his next directorial Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. The film stars Siddhi Idnani, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique and, Neeraj Madhav. He is also acting in several films including Viduthalai, Selfie, and Pathu Thala. He was last seen in a key role in the espionage thriller FIR starring Vishnu Vishal in a lead role. He has played the role of the top national security advisor to the Prime Minister in the movie.

