Gautham Menon To Shoot, Direct Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's Wedding Ceremony

Kollywood’s star couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set for their big day on Jun 9. And as they prepare to exchange vows, reports suggest that director Gautham Menon will exclusively shoot the wedding ceremony of the star couple. The director will apparently take care of the direction of this wedding documentary, which will also be premiered on Netflix.

However, the news of Vignesh and Nayanthara wedding documentary streaming on the OTT giant is yet to be confirmed.

The preview shooting for the big day took place on Sunday. The gala wedding is said to be attended by many prominent celebrities like Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Ajith, Suriya, Karthi, and Vijay Sethupathi. Thus, the reservations are perfectly planned.

Moreover, the couple has also personally invited Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister MK Stalin for their big day.

Director Vignesh Sivan has worked with Gautam Vasudeva Menon as Assistant Director. Both Nayan and Vignesh have been dating for over five years. The duo met on the sets of Vignesh Shivan’s movie Naanum Rowdydhaan (2015) and from where their love story started.

The film featured Nayanthara in the lead role opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The two have worked together for the films Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and Kathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Talking about Nayanthara’s work, she was last seen in Milind Rau’s Netrikan, a remake of a Korean film. The film was produced by Vignesh.

