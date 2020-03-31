Gautham Vasudev Menon Confirms Being in Talks with Kamal Hassan for Vettaiyaadu Villayadu

Film director Gautham Vasudev Menon has confirmed beings in talks with superstar Kamal Haasan for the sequel of their Tamil cop thriller Vettaiyaadu Villayadu.

As per media reports, Gautham has narrated the script to the superstar and is said to be meeting him again for the narration of the final draft.

In an interview with The Hindu, Gautham not only confirmed this news but also revealed that he has been a fanboy of Kamal ever since. The first scene of the film was a tribute.

He said, “I am a huge fanboy who wrote that scene even though the rest of the film was not like that, just for the audience to celebrate this man. You step aside from the filmmaker you are momentarily. That was a fan’s tribute. Vettaiyaadu Villayadu 2 also has a similar opening scene and I’m really looking forward to shoot that”.

If the grapevine is to be believed then Vels International is going to produce the film. Off late, they have produced Gautham’s upcoming movie Joshua: Imai Pol Kaakha.

The first part of Vettaiyaadu Villayadu hit the screens in 2006 and was a blockbuster. In the movie, Kamal essayed the role of DCP Raghavan.