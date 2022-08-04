‘Gave Me Confidence’: Naga Chaitanya On Working With Aamir Khan In Laal Singh Chaddha

The much-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha is all set to release on August 11. The film stars Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh in key roles. South actor Naga Chaitanya is making his Bollywood debut with Advait Chandan’s film, which is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. In the film, Naga Chaitanya plays the role of Balaraju Bodi.

Interestingly, Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya had a long discussion to finalise the name of the character. The team finalised Balaraju Bodi. Did you know, Naga Chaitanya’s character name has a special connection with his grandfather? Well, you read that right.

Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao did a movie which was named Balaraju. The team of Laal Singh Chaddha took inspiration from Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s film Balaraju for Naga Chaitanya’s look for the film. The sleek moustache and South Indian attire of Naga Chaitanya were inspired by his grandfather.

The makers of Laal Singh Chaddha recently released a video, in which, they have showed the making of Balaraju’s character for the film. The description of the video reads, “A best friend that everyone would love to have! Meet Balaraju from Bodipalem, a loving and innocent friend of Laal… Take a look at Chaitanya Akkineni’s adorable and heartfelt journey as Bala.”

Check out the video here:

In an interview with The Indian Express, Naga Chaitanya has talked about his Bollywood debut and revealed that he had been waiting for a good script. The actor said that he was always looking out for something to do in Hindi cinema and was waiting for the right opportunity for the transition.

Talking about working with Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya said, “Aamir Khan is a perfectionist. Not just him, he makes sure that every actor and every technique shines in the movie. That was something which gave me a lot of confidence.”

