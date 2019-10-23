Gave My Blood and Sweat to Play Omar Sheikh in Omerta, Says Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao is currently one of country's most favourite actors. With back to back splendid performances, the actor has carved a niche for himself as one of the most versatile actors of his generation. The actor was last seen in Judgementall Hai Kya, where he was seen in a negative character. The actor, who does both extremely dark roles and comic roles with ease, was also seen in the 2017 film Omerta, where he plays Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, British terrorist of Pakistani descent. The film received praise in many international film festivals but was ignored by critics back home.

In a recent interview with Zoom, the actor opened up about Omerta being an underrated film by both critics and audiences. "I don't know why did that happen but, it was a very limited release. It was a role that I gave my blood and sweat to play Omar Sheikh," he said.

He also added that he hopes the film is released on some streaming platform soon. "I wish, because, till date, everyday, me and Hansal sir, both of us get lot of messages from all across the world that they want to see Omerta."

He also revealed that filming Omerta wasn't easy as he was in a very dark mental space during the three months. "For me those three months when I was playing Omar Sheikh, I was in a very dark mental space but as an actor, I was really enjoying it. I started feeling like Omar Sheikh and it was not an easy space to be for three months," he shared.

Rajkummar will be next seen in Made In China opposite Mouni Roy. Directed by Miskhil Musale, the film will release on October 25, 2019 alongside Saand Ki Aankh and Housefull 4.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.