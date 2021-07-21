Gavie Chahal In Talks With Bigg Boss 15 Makers, Is Looking Forward To Some Good News

Ever since the makers of the television reality show Bigg Boss 15 announced that the show will premiere on Voot before making its TV debut, fans can’t keep calm. Among the names which are being considered for entry into the show, one is said to be of television actor Gavie Chahal who was seen in many popular TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein. Recently, the actor too opened up about being in talks with the makers of the reality show. Last year too, the actor was supposed to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house. However, he had to opt out due to an eye surgery. Gavie had to undergo retinal detachment surgery in his right eye.

This year, he seems to be all ready to participate in the show. The actor in a recent conversation with ETimes revealed that talks with the makers of the reality show are on and he is hoping for some good news. He added that he will be able to say anything only after things are finalised.

Meanwhile, Gavie is busy shooting for daily soap Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 after a long time. He will be seen playing the character of Rohit. He told the portal that he was focusing on films. He also opened up about his character and said that it sounded interesting and hence he could not say no to it. He added, “It is a multi-shaded character that brings a lot of twists to the story. Also, I had dates available. So I thought that why not go ahead with the offer." The actor also informed about shooting for a film. He said, “Medium could be anything. It is the character that should be interesting."

