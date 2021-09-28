Gayathri Shastry, Who Plays Mother-in-law in Tamil Show 'Roja', Has Little Daughter

Tamil serial Roja has become one of the popular shows in the South TV industry. The show premiered on Sun TV on April 9, 2018, and more than 900 episodes have been aired since then. Roja stars popular TV actors Priyanka Nalkari and Sibbu Suryan in lead roles.

Priyanka plays the titular role, while Sibbu portrays the character of Arjun. The duo gets married in the show. Shamily Sukumar played the antagonist till episode 864 after which she was replaced by VJ Akshaya.

Another popular character on the show is Kalpana Prathap, played by Gayathri Shastry. Kalpana is the mother of Arjun and naturally the mother-in-law of Roja. While Gayathri plays the role of a mother of two sons and mother-in-law of Roja in the show, viewers would be surprised to know the real-life story of the actor

The 39-year-old is a mother to a little girl in real life. The actor frequently shares pictures with her school-aged daughter on Instagram with the caption “me and mine”. Gayathri is married to Ravi Shastry who she calls the “most sorted person” in her life.

According to Gayathri’s Instagram bio, she got into acting “by chance”, but also calls herself an actor “by choice”. She is also a Bharatnatyam dancer and a student of Silambam — a weapon-based Indian martial art that originated in South India.

“Still in the process of processing life,” she said in her Instagram bio. She has more than 32,000 followers on the social media platform. The 39-year-old has become a household name in Tamil Nadu due to the success of the show.

Roja is currently one of the leading primetime shows in Tamil Nadu. Interestingly, the show had started in April 2018 in the afternoon slot, but the positive response led the TV network to shift it to 9 pm from 3 pm.

