Gayatri Datar to Soon Return to TV With Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta, Know Details

Gayatri Datar is a well-known face of the Marathi television industry. She made her debut with the TV show, Tula Pahate Re on Zee Marathi, in which she starred alongside Subhodh Bhave. Gayatri played the role of Isha Nimkar in the serial. Her character was well-received by the viewers, and she created a fan following of her own. After this, she also played a comic character in the popular show Chala Hawa Yeu Dya. Then in 2021, Gayatri appeared in the famous reality show Bigg Boss Marathi Season 3.

After a long time, the actor will mark her comeback to TV serials. Gayatri will be making her entry in the show, Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta and will play the role of Ruhi Karkhanis. The series’ plot has taken a leap of 6 years. Now, to add a little more spice to the show, the makers are introducing her character.

Gayatri is very excited to play this new role. Talking about this, she said, “This is my first serial with Star Pravah. My role and look in the series are very different.” She further added, “I did a reality show with actress Girija Prabhu, Gauri from the serial. So there is an old friendship with Girija. Therefore, I am very happy to join the family of Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta.”

The actor will be seen playing an important role in this popular serial of Star Pravah. Now, it will be interesting to watch what Gayatri’s character Ruhi Karkhanis has to offer to the show, what turns the series will take with the arrival of Ruhi, and whether the TRP will shoot up or not.

Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta is a Marathi language television show produced by Mahesh Kothare and Adinath Kothare, under the banner Kothare Vision. The series is loosely based on the Bengali series Ke Apon Ke Por.

