Gearing Up for Army of the Dead? Check Out These Amazing Films by Zack Snyder

Filmmaker Zack Snyder’s upcoming venture Army of the Dead has already garnered a lot of buzz before its release. The zombie thriller starring Dave Bautista and Huma Qureshi has opened in select American theatres and will release on Netflix on May 21.

While Zack Snyder is best known for his DC Extended Universe films, he has a very diverse filmography. In anticipation of Army of the Dead, let us take a look at some note-worthy films of the celebrated director.

Dawn of the Dead

Army of the Dead is not the sequel to Snyder’s debut feature film. However, the new film will definitely carry on the legacy of Dawn of the Dead. The 2004 film is a modernised version of George A Romero’s 1978 classic of the same name. Romero also co-wrote the film with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn. Dawn of the Dead tells the story of a group of apocalypse survivors who take shelter in a mall. They not only have to fight some of the most terrifying zombies ever, but also tensions from within the group. Snyder brings his midas touch to the film, which is terrifying and hilarious at the same time.

300

While the legacy of 300 is unwavering, people tend to forget it was made by Snyder. The story of Spartan King Leonidas and his 300 brave soldiers taking on an entire Persian army has been etched in our memories forever. While it was only his sophomore venture, Snyder was able to seamlessly bring together a world of historical accuracy as well as comic book entertainment. He also co-wrote the film and we know that it is full of evergreen dialogues like “Prepare for glory!” 300 was a massive box-office success, as it should have been.

Watchmen

In 2009 Zack Snyder successfully adapted Alan Moore graphic novel about superhero vigilantes on screen and cemented his status as one of the best fantasy directors in Hollywood. Watchmen followed a superhero named Rorschach, who investigates the murder of his colleague to unearth the conspiracy to erase all superheroes. Of course, a team of vigilantes assemble to save the day. Watchmen is massively entertaining and gripping as well.

Man of Steel

Man of Steel is arguably Snyder’s best film in the DCEU, even though fans of Justice League Snyder cut might disagree with the statement. Man of Steel is a fitting origin story for Superman or Kal El, the Crypton prince who gets sent to earth to survive a dying planet. Man of Steel has it all, the rush of watching a superhero take on a supervillain army, amazing storyline, a strong female lead and great VFX. Even though his other films feature more heroes, the thrill of watching Man of Steel is something else entirely.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder’s Justice League, colloquially known as Snyder Cut, is basically the filmmaker’s magnum opus. With a four-hour run-time, Snyder Cut gave fans of DC Comics closure that they were denied from the 2017 theatrical release. The film was extremely detailed, much more aesthetically pleasing and had fitting character developments for each superhero. There were surprise appearances from superheroes and villains alike, which made it even more thrilling. It also set up Justice League 2 and 3, which might unfortunately not be made. Still, Snyder Cut is a pretty exhilarating tribute to all DC fans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here