Geeky Comedy The Big Bang Theory Logs Off in 2019 With Season 12

Let us just say that it is the end of an era. Television channel CBS, television production company Warner Bros. TV and Chuck Lorre Productions have made the announcement that The Big Bang Theory will be officially ending next year, with the upcoming Season 12 as its last. The final episode of this mega-hit TV comedy will also mark the end of the longest-running multi-camera series in television history.“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of The Big Bang Theory during the past 12 seasons. We, along with the cast, writers and crew, are extremely appreciative of the show’s success and aim to deliver a final season, and series finale, that will bring The Big Bang Theory to an epic creative close,” said CBS, Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions said in a joint statement. It is expected that the final episode of the next season will play out on our television screens next May.In addition to the themes gently melding the worlds of science and technology, The Big Bang Theory was indeed equally loved by those who can perhaps take pride in being classified as geeks and nerds, as well as pretty much everyone else too. Over the years, The Big Bang Theory has seen appearances by the likes of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Tesla CEO Elon Musk as well as theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, who passed away earlier this year, to name a few—such as the show’s appeal.In fact, the show also enjoys recognition from the scientific community at large, considering there is a bee species Euglossa bazinga potentially named after Sheldon Cooper’s trademark Bazinga remarks, a jellyfish species called Bazinga Rieki and a monkey at the Columbus Zoo is named Dr. Sheldon Cooper, in honor of the show.The Big Bang Theory has received 52 Emmy nominations till date, which includes 10 wins too, though the show never won for Outstanding Comedy Series award. To go with the Emmy wins and nominations, the show has also clocked 7 Golden Globe nominations.This will perhaps be the end of what has been a rather entertaining era for all of us, as we sat in front of our televisions and enjoyed the comedy of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Rajesh Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) every week. This is a show that will truly be missed, and the geeks like us will perhaps miss it the most.