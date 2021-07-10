Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh Blessed With a Baby Boy

Actress Geeta Basra and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh have been blessed with a baby boy. The cricketer took to his Instagram account to announce the news and shared, “We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby by. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers for their constant love and support."

In March, Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh announced they were expecting their second child. The 37-year-old actress had taken to her Instagram account and shared pictures with Singh and their four-year-old daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha. The picture featured their daughter holding a T-shirt with the tagline: “soon to be big sister." “Coming soon. July 2021," Basra captioned the picture.

The actress, best known for featuring in “The Train" co-starring Emraan Hashmi, tied the knot with the senior off-spinner in Jalandhar in 2015 after a five-year courtship.

In 2019, Singh, 40, had announced his acting debut with the Tamil film “Dikkiloona". He will also be seen in the upcoming Tamil romantic-sports-comedy “Friendship".

