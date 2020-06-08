Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh Find Lockdown with 4-Year-Old Daughter 'Easy to Manage'

Geeta Basra married cricketer Harbhajan Singh in October 2015 and they have a daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha. The couple has been spending the longest time at a stretch together for the first time during the lockdown.

The actress says handling a four-year-old hasn't been very difficult during the lockdown, since their daughter isn't very demanding and loves being at home with her parents.

"She's not that demanding. We are blessed. She loves being at home with both her parents. She doesn't complain about going out and loves that she can play the whole day. She's got her online class which keeps her occupied for an hour. Otherwise she's learning painting and colouring," Geeta tells DNA.

Their little girl is also very curious about coronavirus. "She was inquisitive in the earlier stages and wanted to know more about coronavirus, but now she adjusted to it. She's not given us any hassle. It's very easy to manage her. All she wants is attention," Geeta says.

She has acted in films like The Train and Dil Diya Hai. Currently her focus is on staying safe from the virus and taking care of her family.

"There were exciting projects before the lockdown. There will be a lot of pending stuff to finish before beginning something new. The focus right now is prevention from the virus," Geeta says.

