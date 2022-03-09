Geeta Basra Hails Virat Kohli For Having Anushka Sharma By His Side During 100th Test Ceremony

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has gone through several ups and downs in his international cricket career, and all this while his wife and actor Anushka Sharma has always stood by him like a rock-solid pillar. The cricketer never misses the chance to express love and shower praises on Anushka and credits her for making him who he is today. Their companionship in various public appearances as a couple has always been endearing for fans. Something similar happened when Virat completed 100 Tests for India. Anushka was seen standing by Kohli’s side during the brief ceremony, wherein he was given a ceremonial cap by former cricketer and current Indian national team head coach Rahul Dravid to mark his 100th Test match.

Netizens were in awe of the love, respect, and support the two give each other. Now, commenting on the same in a recent interview with a news portal, actor Geeta Basra, the wife of former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, lauded Kohli for changing standards.

In a chat with Bollywood Life, Geeta stated that Anushka has often been attacked by trolls on social media whenever Kohli has not performed well on the pitch, however she hailed how the actor has been there with him through it all. Reacting to Anushka’s presence at the ceremony, Geeta said that it was for the first time, she saw pictures where on the 100th Test match, there’s a wife standing next to a cricketer to receive the award. She lauded Kohli for changing standards and rules for his family.

“And I think it’s great that the support of Anushka for Virat is equal to the support of Virat for Anushka," she said. Calling it “fabulous", Geeta says that she has never seen that kind of support at someone’s 100th Test match. “He is changing rules, and I think that’s nice,"she said.

During the conversation, Geeta also highlighted how the industry has changed for women, and why it is important for women to understand their worth today.

