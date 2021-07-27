Geeta Basra Introduces 'Heer ka Veer', Shares First Photo of Newborn Son

Actress Geeta Basra and former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh were blessed with a baby boy on July 10. This is the couple’s second child after their daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha was born in July 2016. The actress shared the first photo of their newborn on Monday, from a photo shoot with their daughter. “Introducing HEER ka VEER.. Jovan Veer Singh Plaha," Geeta wrote, alongside an adorable photo of Heer kissing her brother’s head.

The picture showed the 5-year-old girl wearing a pink dress, sitting against a glittering backdrop of the same colour, holding her baby brother in her lap as he affectionately kisses him. The face of Veer is not revealed yet.

On July 10, the off-spinner had shared the news of Veer’s birth on Twitter and informed that both the mother and the child are doing well. “A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet," the picture posted on Twitter by Harbhajan said.

“Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers for their constant love and support."

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan replied with ‘mubaraka bhai’. Dinesh Karthik, currently on commentary duties in England, tweeted, “Congratulations on your new little bundle of joy (heart emoji)."

Harbhajan was last seen in cricketing action in April in the first half of the Indian Premier League. He represented Kolkata Knight Riders in three matches but went wicketless.

