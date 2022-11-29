Geeta Basra is Starting 2nd Innings in Bollywood, But She's 'Not In Race to Play a 16-year-old' | Exclusive

Actor Geeta Basra recently wrapped up the shoot of her comeback film, Notary. It marks her return to the movies six years after the Punjabi film Lock (2016) following which she took a sabbatical to focus on her life post wedding to former cricketer Harbhajan Singh and motherhood. Also starring actor Parambrata Chatterjee, Basra began shooting for the quirky and satirical in the first week of October.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, she says that she received film offers during her six-year hiatus but waited for the right time to make a comeback. “I received a couple of offers. When my friends would ask me if I’m ready to go back to work, I used to tell them that it wasn’t the right time. Two-three years after my marriage, I wasn’t living in Mumbai. I was in Punjab and I was completely cut off and away from the film industry. Now with options and opportunities being there, I felt ready to get back,” remarks Basra.

But did she have any insecurity of losing out on projects during her sabbatical when her contemporaries continued working? “No, I never had any insecurity. Those girls might have craved to have a family and be married and settle down. I genuinely believe that the grass always looks greener on the other side,” the 38-year-old states.

While she’s happy to be back to show business and start a new inning, she has no regrets about missing out on the last few years. Most importantly, she’s excited to resume her career at a time when ‘age barriers don’t exist’.

The Dil Diya Hai (2006) and The Train (2007) actor elaborates, “It’s not like I’m running in the race to play a 16-year-old girl in a film. There are so many other beautiful stories being made and I’ve the option to be a part of them. And why would I miss out on something so beautiful as marriage and motherhood? I wouldn’t wish for anything else other than my beautiful children and the amazing husband I have. I love them and my life. I love coming home to my family. They’re my world. I wouldn’t give that up for anything else.”

Known for playing glamorous parts back in the day, Basra now wants to change the way she is perceived as an actor and so, she wants to choose her projects using a different approach. “I’ve a family and children today and so, obviously there are some things that I’ve to keep in mind. There are different types of apprehension about being onscreen. As a working mother, some aspects change for you and so, there are some sensibilities that you’ve to remember while choosing scripts,” she says.

Quiz her about her mind-set before beginning the shoot of Notary and she says, “There were so many emotions going through me. I was very anxious, nervous, excited, happy and overwhelmed – all at once.”

The mother of two further adds, “So much has changed over the past six years. Things are different today. I was completely out of touch with the whole industry for so many years. It took me a couple of days to settle in and to get back to the grind. But it felt great to be back. I was looking forward to act again.”

