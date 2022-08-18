Geeta Basra Joins Hand With Shershaah Producer Shabbir Boxwala to Make Her Comeback After 6 Years

After a 6-year-long hiatus, actress Geeta Basra is all set to make a comeback to the showbiz world. A source close to ETimes suggests that she had been offered a role in Shershaah fame producer Shabbir Boxwala’s next. The film that is reportedly titled ‘Notary’ will be helmed by Pavan Wadeyar. Moreover, Geeta will be seen sharing the screen space with actor Parambrata Chatterjee. If the report is to be believed, then the movie will go on floors in the month of October, this year. The shooting schedule of the upcoming film is likely to be 45-days-long that will take place in Bhopal.

Geeta Basra has confirmed the project in a statement given to ETimes. The actress revealed that she is extremely happy to have received the offer from Shabbir Boxwala. While talking about the project Geeta said that the upcoming film is a satire that will enable her to portray a gamut of emotions. “I am in a very happy space. Shabbir called up and offered me a role that I liked very much. I am delighted to be making a comeback with a role that provides me with a gamut of emotions,” said Geeta.

During the same conversation, she further revealed that the role she’s about to play has a certain graph as it shows her transition from a college student to a married woman. Geeta added, “Well, it has a definite graph. I am playing a college girl who goes on to become a wife. It's a very challenging role. I couldn't have asked for more.”

For those unaware, Geeta gave birth to her second child, son Jovan Veer Singh Plaha in the month of July, last year. She also has a daughter, Hinaya Heer Plaha, who is 6 years old. When asked how will she manage her shooting schedule along with looking after kids, Basra revealed that her one-year-old will accompany her to Bhopal with her mom. Meanwhile, her husband and cricketer Harbhajan Singh has taken the responsibility of looking after Hinaya to enable her to pursue her dream.

“My mom and Jovan will be with me in Bhopal, while my husband will look after Hinaya in Mumbai. Hinaya and Bhajji can always fly over to Bhopal for a few days to be with us,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Shabbir Boxwala told the portal that an official update about the cast and crew of the film will be shared by the makers shortly.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here