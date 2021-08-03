Geeta Basra Opens up on Her 2 Miscarriages: Women Have to Learn to Put This Behind

Actress Geeta Basra has recently welcomed her second baby with cricketer husband Harbhajan Singh. In an interview, she opened up on having two miscarriages after welcoming her daughter Hinaya in 2016. Geeta, unfortunately, had two miscarriages in 2019 and 2020, both in the first trimester.

About this, she told ETimes, “Howsoever early it happens, if it’s your first trimester, the loss is felt by the mother far more than anybody else connected to her. I want to talk today. I want to tell those women who have had miscarriages and lost hope to pick themselves up again. They should not give up and suffer in silence yearning for a child. Yes, a miscarriage can have a terrible effect on you from which you might take a long time to come out. A couple of my friends have had miscarriages. But we as women have to learn to put this behind us in the quickest possible time."

After welcoming her second baby Jovan with Harbhajan recently, Geeta praised her husband’s parenting skills, saying “He is really a hands-on father. He was so excited when Jovan was born. He has always loved kids and he was clicking pictures even during my labour so it was just an amazing feeling to see the entire family together. We have divided our duties. He is mostly awake at night and is really hands on. Even when I am feeding the baby at night, he wakes up and makes sure that everything is fine. He even changes the nappies. During my pregnancy he had asked me to rest. He also took charge of handling Hinaya. He takes care of her bathing, waking her up for school and getting her ready for the classes. In a way it’s good, because he is usually not at home but this time around they have got to spend a lot of time together."

Geeta and Harbhajan married in 2015.

