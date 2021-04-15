Geeta Basra Reveals Why She Never Made Acting Comeback After Marrying Harbhajan Singh

Geeta Basra has spilled the beans on why she decided not to return to films after getting hitched to cricket star Harbhajan Singh and starting a family with him. Geeta, who already shares a daughter with Harbhajan, is pregnant with their second child.
She told Pinkvilla, “I have grown up with a working mum, who has raised her family so well… Whatever we have today is because of her. I take that as my inspiration. I don’t think women should give up on any of their passions."
She continued, “Being a mother is the most rewarding and fulfilling role I’ve ever had in my life. I’ve loved every moment of being with Hinaya. It was a personal choice that I didn’t want to work… I was enjoying motherhood so much, and enjoying her milestones, and making sure that I’m there for every single moment of hers — her first walk, her first laugh, her first word.
The couple announced the news of Geeta’s second pregnancy on social media last month. On March 14, Geeta had posted a picture of her family on the platform. The photo features Geeta, Harbhajan, and their daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha.
Geeta Basra married Harbhajan Singh in 2015 in Jalandhar, Punjab. The couple welcomed their daughter Hinaya on July 27, 2016.
