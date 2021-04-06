Geeta Basra Sets Major Fitness Goals During Pregnancy, Urges Fans to Practice Yoga

Actress Geeta Basra is expecting hersecond child with cricketer husband Harbhajan Singh.

Geeta announced her second pregnancy by posting a series of pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Coming soon…July 2021,". The actress has been showered with love and best wishes from people around the world.

The actress already has a daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha and revealed in an interview that she is not that kind of a person who wants only one child as she feels that a baby needs a sibling.

In the recent post, Geeta is setting some major fitness goals even during pregnancy. She has shared a post urging women “even to those who are not pregnant” to maintain physical fitness and exercise.

Geeta is seen performing different yoga poses in a series of pictures. Wearing a grey and blue bralette with black yoga tights and a visible baby bump, the actress is looking super cute and fit.Along with the pictures, the actress wrote a lengthy note inspiring women, especially expectant mothers to work out and exercise to stay healthy to combat taxing Corona Time.

She mentioned that COVID times have left us with very little to no physical activity, as one cannot visit gyms or go for walks at crowded parks. In such a case, one can always opt for fitness exercises and yoga at home. She also talked about pregnancy yoga, which she learnt from her guru and has been doing before she was expecting the second child.

Concluding her note, Geetaalso suggested performing all the poses under supervision in order to avoid any unwanted circumstances or injury.

Harbhajan could not stop himself from reacting to the adorable post of his lovely wife. He praisedher efforts and displayedhis affection by dropping two heart emojis on the post.