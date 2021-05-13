Geeta Basra Spill Beans on Fights with Harbhajan Singh, Says it is ‘Usually’ About Daughter Hinaya

Geeta Basra and cricketer husband Harbhajan Singh are expecting their second child due in July. They are doting parents to four-year-old Hinaya Heer whom they welcomed on July 27, 2016. In a recent interview, Geeta talked about her relationship with Harbhajan and daughter Hinaya. She also revealed how they often have disagreements about their daughter.

While talking to Bollywood Bubble, Geeta divulged that she is a ‘bad’ cop in the parenting while Harbhajan is lenient with Hinaya. When asked if they have arguments, Geeta responded, “Just random, normal… Woh toh hona hi hai na (That is bound to happen.)” She stated that they often have little tiffs here and there, but usually about Hinaya. At various times, the actress disagrees with Harbhajan over Hinaya when Geeta tries to lay discipline and the cricketer says,“Chalo, jaane do yaar (Just let it be)."

In addition, she revealed, “I am always the one who has to be the bad cop and lay the discipline because he is never there and then he comes for a few weeks and he is like, ‘theek hai, jaane de’, ‘isko karne de’ (‘let it be’, ‘let her do what she is doing’)."

Furthermore, the actress opened that even during the second pregnancy, her focus is more on her daughter. She continued that during the ongoing crisis, things have got difficult as she needs to be extra cautious and well-guarded. As Hinaya is an outgoing child and now has to live in the confinement due to lockdown, Geeta told that she keeps her occupied with various activities to ensure she is “mentally ok” as the pandemic has “taken a mental toll on the kids as well”.

Geeta and Harbhajan tied the knot in the year 2015, shortly after the actress debuted in the film industry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here