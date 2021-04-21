Geeta Basra was Doubtful About Dating Harbhajan Singh, Here's Why

Geeta Basra, the wife of veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, on Wednesday opened up about her suspicion regarding dating the Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer, saying that it was really difficult being in a relationship with him.

Geeta, a former actress, insisted that dating a high-profile person can ruin a women’s carrier. Remembering the early days of her relationship, she said “being linked” to someone then was a very big deal. Geeta also disclosed how a very big actress of that time was kicked out of a movie after getting married, as the producer were worried about her future pregnancy.

Talking about her own personal experience, Geeta revealed that she had many offers after her debut film The Train, but they did not go ahead as planned. The actress also revealed that she was worried about being too serious with Harbhajan, as she had heard many rumours about cricketers like having many girlfriends and “girls line up to meet them.”

Geeta and Harbhajan got hitched in 2015 and a year later, she gave birth to their daughter — Hinaya Heer Plaha. The duo is expecting their second child in July and speaking about the same, Geeta said that her second pregnancy is very different and difficult compared to her first time.

Comparing both the pregnancies, she said with Hinaya, she was always hungry but this time she does not crave anything and does not feel like eating much.

Meanwhile, Harbhajan is currently part of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. KKR are currently placed at the fifth spot in the IPL table with two points from three games. KKR will next take on Chennai Super Kings, which is placed at the third spot in the IPL points table with two wins, in the 15th match of the cash-rich league. He will also be making his film debut with Friendship.

